How to Watch Morehead State vs. Mercer on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Mercer Bears (1-1) face the Morehead State Eagles (1-2) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Morehead State vs. Mercer Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Morehead State Stats Insights
- The Eagles made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Bears allowed to their opponents (43%).
- Morehead State went 17-3 when it shot higher than 43% from the field.
- The Bears ranked 187th in rebounding in college basketball, the Eagles finished 134th.
- Last year, the Eagles recorded only 2.8 more points per game (69.8) than the Bears allowed (67).
- Morehead State went 14-3 last season when scoring more than 67 points.
Morehead State Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Morehead State fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 77.3 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Eagles ceded 61.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 71.3.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Morehead State performed better at home last season, averaging 7.9 threes per game with a 37% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 33% three-point percentage in away games.
Morehead State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Alabama
|L 105-73
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/8/2023
|Shawnee State
|W 96-40
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Purdue
|L 87-57
|Mackey Arena
|11/14/2023
|Mercer
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Penn State
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Bellarmine
|-
|Freedom Hall
