The Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) will face the Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at United Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 9:30 PM ET and air on ESPN.

Kentucky vs. Kansas Game Information

Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)

Oscar Tshiebwe: 16.5 PTS, 13.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

16.5 PTS, 13.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Cason Wallace: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Jacob Toppin: 12.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Antonio Reeves: 14.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Chris Livingston: 6.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Kansas Top Players (2022-23)

Jalen Wilson: 20.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

20.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Gradey Dick: 14.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kevin McCullar: 10.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Dajuan Harris: 8.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK KJ Adams: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

Kentucky vs. Kansas Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kentucky Rank Kentucky AVG Kansas AVG Kansas Rank 113th 74.5 Points Scored 75.4 88th 105th 67.8 Points Allowed 68.1 118th 7th 36.6 Rebounds 33.2 90th 1st 12.1 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th 288th 6.3 3pt Made 7.0 219th 46th 15.1 Assists 16.4 15th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 12.0 200th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.