The Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) take on the Austin Peay Governors (0-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky TV: SEC Network +

Kentucky vs. Austin Peay 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Governors' 59.5 points per game last year were 9.3 fewer points than the 68.8 the Wildcats gave up.

Austin Peay had a 14-8 record last season when giving up fewer than 67.8 points.

Last year, the Wildcats put up 67.8 points per game, 11.5 more points than the 56.3 the Governors allowed.

Kentucky had a 10-13 record last season when putting up more than 56.3 points.

Kentucky Schedule