Kentucky vs. Kansas: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) take on the Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Kentucky matchup in this article.
Kentucky vs. Kansas Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Kentucky vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-6.5)
|147.5
|-275
|+220
|FanDuel
|Kansas (-6.5)
|148.5
|-240
|+195
Kentucky vs. Kansas Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Kentucky put together a 16-16-0 ATS record last year.
- The Wildcats covered the spread when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity last year.
- Kansas went 15-18-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, 15 Jayhawks games hit the over.
Kentucky Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1600
- Kentucky, based on its national championship odds (+1600), ranks much better (fifth-best in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (138th).
- Kentucky's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 5.9%.
