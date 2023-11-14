The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) play the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kentucky vs. Kansas Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.9 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks had given up to their opponents (41.5%).
  • Kentucky went 18-4 when it shot higher than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Wildcats were the top offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Jayhawks finished 178th.
  • The Wildcats' 74.5 points per game last year were 6.4 more points than the 68.1 the Jayhawks allowed to opponents.
  • Kentucky put together an 18-4 record last season in games it scored more than 68.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Kentucky averaged 78.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 71.4.
  • At home, the Wildcats conceded 64.1 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.9).
  • At home, Kentucky sunk 6.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (5.7). Kentucky's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.1%) than on the road (33.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 New Mexico State W 86-46 Rupp Arena
11/10/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce W 81-61 Rupp Arena
11/14/2023 Kansas - United Center
11/17/2023 Stonehill - Rupp Arena
11/20/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - Rupp Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.