The Nashville Predators' upcoming game versus the Anaheim Ducks is set for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Juuso Parssinen score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Juuso Parssinen score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Parssinen stats and insights

  • In two of 13 games this season, Parssinen has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.
  • Parssinen has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Parssinen's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have conceded 41 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.5 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Parssinen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:47 Home L 7-5
11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:35 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:51 Away W 5-2
11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:04 Away L 4-2
10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:54 Away L 5-2
10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:57 Home W 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:07 Home L 3-2
10/21/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:38 Home W 5-1
10/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:08 Away W 4-1
10/17/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:03 Home L 6-1

Predators vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

