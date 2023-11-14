Buddy Hield and his Indiana Pacers teammates will match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 12, Hield produced 16 points in a 137-126 loss against the 76ers.

Let's break down Hield's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Buddy Hield Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-123)

Over 11.5 (-123) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+112)

Over 3.5 (+112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-132)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the 76ers allowed 110.9 points per game last year, third in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the 76ers were second in the NBA last season, conceding 41.2 per game.

The 76ers were the sixth-ranked team in the NBA in assists allowed per game last season, at 24.2.

On defense, the 76ers conceded 11.6 made three-pointers per contest last season, fifth in the NBA.

Buddy Hield vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 21 16 4 3 4 1 1

