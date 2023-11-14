Bellarmine vs. Chattanooga November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Chattanooga Mocs (1-0) will meet the Bellarmine Knights (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Bellarmine vs. Chattanooga Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Bellarmine Top Players (2022-23)
- Garrett Tipton: 12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Juston Betz: 8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Peter Suder: 9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alec Pfriem: 7.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ben Johnson: 11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
Chattanooga Top Players (2022-23)
- Jake Stephens: 22 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Jamal Johnson: 13.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dalvin White: 9.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- A.J. Caldwell: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Demetrius Davis: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Bellarmine vs. Chattanooga Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Chattanooga Rank
|Chattanooga AVG
|Bellarmine AVG
|Bellarmine Rank
|52nd
|77.2
|Points Scored
|66.3
|316th
|240th
|72.1
|Points Allowed
|67.2
|88th
|86th
|33.3
|Rebounds
|26.6
|361st
|215th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|5.4
|355th
|1st
|11.4
|3pt Made
|8
|104th
|35th
|15.3
|Assists
|14.2
|95th
|104th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|10.5
|44th
