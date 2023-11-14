The Chattanooga Mocs (1-0) will meet the Bellarmine Knights (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Bellarmine vs. Chattanooga Game Information

Bellarmine Top Players (2022-23)

  • Garrett Tipton: 12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Juston Betz: 8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Peter Suder: 9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Alec Pfriem: 7.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ben Johnson: 11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Chattanooga Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jake Stephens: 22 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • Jamal Johnson: 13.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dalvin White: 9.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • A.J. Caldwell: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Demetrius Davis: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Bellarmine vs. Chattanooga Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Chattanooga Rank Chattanooga AVG Bellarmine AVG Bellarmine Rank
52nd 77.2 Points Scored 66.3 316th
240th 72.1 Points Allowed 67.2 88th
86th 33.3 Rebounds 26.6 361st
215th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 5.4 355th
1st 11.4 3pt Made 8 104th
35th 15.3 Assists 14.2 95th
104th 11.1 Turnovers 10.5 44th

