The Chattanooga Mocs (2-0) take the court against the Bellarmine Knights (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Bellarmine vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Bellarmine Stats Insights

The Knights shot 45.9% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 42.3% the Mocs' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Bellarmine had a 12-11 record in games the team collectively shot above 42.3% from the field.

The Mocs ranked 215th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Knights ranked 355th.

The Knights' 66.3 points per game last year were 5.8 fewer points than the 72.1 the Mocs gave up.

Bellarmine went 5-2 last season when it scored more than 72.1 points.

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Bellarmine scored 10.9 more points per game at home (72.1) than on the road (61.2).

At home, the Knights gave up 63.3 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.8).

Beyond the arc, Bellarmine drained fewer trifectas away (7.2 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.2%) than at home (37.8%) as well.

Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule