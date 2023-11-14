The Chattanooga Mocs (2-0) take the court against the Bellarmine Knights (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Bellarmine vs. Chattanooga Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Bellarmine Stats Insights

  • The Knights shot 45.9% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 42.3% the Mocs' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Bellarmine had a 12-11 record in games the team collectively shot above 42.3% from the field.
  • The Mocs ranked 215th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Knights ranked 355th.
  • The Knights' 66.3 points per game last year were 5.8 fewer points than the 72.1 the Mocs gave up.
  • Bellarmine went 5-2 last season when it scored more than 72.1 points.

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Bellarmine scored 10.9 more points per game at home (72.1) than on the road (61.2).
  • At home, the Knights gave up 63.3 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Bellarmine drained fewer trifectas away (7.2 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.2%) than at home (37.8%) as well.

Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Washington L 91-57 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
11/10/2023 @ Kansas State L 83-75 Bramlage Coliseum
11/14/2023 @ Chattanooga - McKenzie Arena
11/17/2023 @ Bowling Green - Stroh Center
11/20/2023 Morehead State - Freedom Hall

