The Indiana Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton included, match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Haliburton, in his most recent action, had 29 points, six rebounds and 10 assists in a 126-124 win over the Bucks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Haliburton's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-106)

Over 21.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-122)

Over 3.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 10.5 (-111)

Over 10.5 (-111) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-139)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 110.9 points per contest last season made the 76ers the third-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

Allowing 41.2 rebounds per contest last season, the 76ers were second in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the 76ers were sixth in the league defensively last season, allowing 24.2 per contest.

Looking at three-point defense, the 76ers were ranked fifth in the NBA last season, giving up 11.6 makes per contest.

Tyrese Haliburton vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/6/2023 37 39 3 16 5 0 1 1/4/2023 40 16 7 12 2 1 2 10/24/2022 31 19 6 10 3 0 0

