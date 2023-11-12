Titans vs. Buccaneers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 10
On Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) are favored by just 1 point as they attempt to stop a four-game slide in a matchup with the Tennessee Titans (3-5). The contest's over/under is listed at 38.5.
The recent betting insights and trends for the Buccaneers can be seen below before you bet on their matchup against Titans. Before the Titans square off against the Buccaneers, take a look at their recent betting trends and insights.
Titans vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tampa Bay Moneyline
|Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Buccaneers (-1)
|38.5
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|Buccaneers (-1.5)
|38.5
|-112
|-104
Tennessee vs. Tampa Bay Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Titans vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights
- Tennessee has four wins in eight contests against the spread this year.
- Against the spread as 1-point underdogs or more, the Titans are 4-3.
- Two Tennessee games (of eight) have gone over the point total this season.
- So far this season, Tampa Bay has posted a 5-3-0 record against the spread.
- The Buccaneers have won once ATS (1-1) as a 1-point favorite or more this season.
- Tampa Bay has gone over in two of eight games with a set total (25%).
