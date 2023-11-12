How to Watch Titans vs. Buccaneers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 10
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) take a four-game losing streak into a matchup with the Tennessee Titans (3-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium.
How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Titans
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
- TV: CBS
Titans Insights
- This year the Titans put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (18.5) than the Buccaneers surrender (20.9).
- The Titans average 70.3 fewer yards per game (302) than the Buccaneers allow per matchup (372.3).
- This year Tennessee runs for 21.6 more yards per game (114.5) than Tampa Bay allows (92.9).
- The Titans have nine giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 15 takeaways.
Titans Away Performance
- The Titans score 12.5 points per game away from home (six less than their overall average), and concede 21.5 away from home (1.5 more than overall).
- On the road, the Titans accumulate 266.8 yards per game and concede 361.8. That's less than they gain overall (302), but more than they allow (337.8).
- In road games, Tennessee racks up 185.8 passing yards per game and gives up 235.3. That's less than it gains overall (187.5), and more than it allows (223).
- The Titans rack up 81 rushing yards per game on the road (33.5 less than their overall average), and concede 126.5 on the road (11.7 more than overall).
- The Titans convert 24.5% of third downs away from home (7.8% lower than their overall average), and give up 50% on the road (10.2% higher than overall).
Titans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/15/2023
|Baltimore
|L 24-16
|NFL Network
|10/29/2023
|Atlanta
|W 28-23
|CBS
|11/2/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|L 20-16
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/12/2023
|at Tampa Bay
|-
|CBS
|11/19/2023
|at Jacksonville
|-
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|Carolina
|-
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|Indianapolis
|-
|CBS
