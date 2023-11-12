Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton and others in the Philadelphia 76ers-Indiana Pacers matchup at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Pacers vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH and BSIN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Pacers vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -115) 10.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -135)

Haliburton is averaging 20 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.5 lower than Sunday's over/under.

He averages 1.8 more rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 3.5).

Haliburton averages 12.3 assists, 1.8 more than his over/under for Sunday.

Haliburton averages 2.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -120) 7.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: -135)

Myles Turner's 17 points per game average is 1.5 points more than Sunday's over/under.

He has averaged 2.8 more rebounds per game (10.3) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (7.5).

Turner's 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -122) 11.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +176)

Sunday's over/under for Embiid is 32.5 points. That is 1.5 more than his season average of 31.

He has averaged 1.2 less rebounds per game (10.3) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (11.5).

Embiid has averaged seven assists per game, 2.5 more than Sunday's assist over/under (4.5).

Embiid has made two three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -120) 7.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: -135)

Tyrese Maxey's 30.3 points per game are 4.8 more than Sunday's prop total.

His per-game rebounding average of 6.7 is 2.2 higher than his prop bet on Sunday (4.5).

Maxey's assists average -- 6.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Sunday's over/under.

His 4.7 made three-pointers average is 2.2 higher than his over/under on Sunday.

