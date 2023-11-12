Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has a favorable matchup when his Tennessee Titans face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Buccaneers give up 279.4 passing yards per game, second-worst in the league.

Westbrook-Ikhine has 224 receiving yards on 18 grabs (on 26 targets) with three TDs this year, averaging 32.0 yards per game.

Westbrook-Ikhine vs. the Buccaneers

Westbrook-Ikhine vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): No games

No games Tampa Bay has allowed seven opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

12 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Buccaneers this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Tampa Bay on the season.

The Buccaneers give up 279.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season.

The Buccaneers' defense ranks 25th in the NFL with 13 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-111)

Westbrook-Ikhine Receiving Insights

In five of seven games this year, Westbrook-Ikhine has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Westbrook-Ikhine has been targeted on 26 of his team's 233 passing attempts this season (11.2% target share).

He is averaging 8.6 yards per target (35th in NFL play), averaging 224 yards on 26 passes thrown his way.

Westbrook-Ikhine has registered a touchdown catch in three of seven games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has 23.1% of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Westbrook-Ikhine has been targeted five times in the red zone (17.9% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts).

Westbrook-Ikhine's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Steelers 11/2/2023 Week 9 1 TAR / 1 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 1 REC / 33 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 5 REC / 51 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

