Sunday's contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) and Morehead State Eagles (0-1) matching up at Foster Auditorium has a projected final score of 79-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Alabama, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Eagles' most recent contest was an 81-61 loss to Illinois on Tuesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Morehead State vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Morehead State vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 79, Morehead State 58

Other OVC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Morehead State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Eagles' -238 scoring differential last season (outscored by 7.6 points per game) was a result of scoring 58.3 points per game (304th in college basketball) while allowing 65.9 per outing (222nd in college basketball).

In OVC action, Morehead State averaged 1.3 more points (59.6) than overall (58.3) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Eagles scored 14.2 more points per game at home (65.9) than on the road (51.7).

Morehead State allowed fewer points at home (63.9 per game) than away (67.0) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.