Ja'Marr Chase vs. Steven Nelson: Week 10 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
The Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase will be up against the Houston Texans' defense and Steven Nelson in Week 10 action at Paycor Stadium. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Bengals pass catchers' matchup versus the Texans secondary.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Bengals vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Texans
|93.1
|11.6
|9
|44
|12.21
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Ja'Marr Chase vs. Steven Nelson Insights
Ja'Marr Chase & the Bengals' Offense
- Ja'Marr Chase's team-leading 697 yards as a receiver have come on 64 receptions (out of 93 targets) with four touchdowns.
- In terms of passing yards, Cincinnati has 1,728 (216.0 per game), 21st in the NFL.
- The Bengals are scoring 19.4 points per game, just 25th in the NFL.
- Cincinnati has been one of the most pass-heavy teams this season, throwing the ball 38.6 times contest, which is fourth in the league.
- In the red zone, the Bengals air it out more frequently than most of the league, throwing 41 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (63.1% red-zone pass rate), which ranks 10th in the NFL.
Steven Nelson & the Texans' Defense
- Steven Nelson has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 31 tackles and five passes defended to his name.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Houston is 17th in the NFL with 1,904 passing yards allowed (238.0 per game) and 23rd in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.9).
- This year, the Texans' defense is 13th in the NFL with 20.6 points allowed per game and 10th with 335.0 total yards allowed per contest.
- Houston's defense hasn't allowed a player to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- Six players have caught a touchdown against the Texans this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ja'Marr Chase vs. Steven Nelson Advanced Stats
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Steven Nelson
|Rec. Targets
|93
|32
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|64
|5
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|10.9
|21
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|697
|31
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|87.1
|3.9
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|339
|0.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|14
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|4
|3
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.