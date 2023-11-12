Ja'Marr Chase did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals match up with the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. All of Chase's stats can be found on this page.

In terms of season stats, Chase has been targeted 93 times and has 64 catches for 697 yards (10.9 per reception) and four TDs, plus three carries for -6 yards.

Ja'Marr Chase Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Back

The Bengals have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Charlie Jones (FP/thumb): 1 Rec; 6 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Tee Higgins (LP/hamstring): 27 Rec; 328 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 10 Injury Reports

Bengals vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Chase 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 93 64 697 339 4 10.9

Chase Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 9 5 39 0 Week 2 Ravens 8 5 31 0 Week 3 Rams 15 12 141 0 Week 4 @Titans 9 7 73 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 19 15 192 3 Week 6 Seahawks 13 6 80 0 Week 8 @49ers 12 10 100 1 Week 9 Bills 8 4 41 0

