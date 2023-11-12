When the Cincinnati Bengals and the Houston Texans go head to head in Week 10 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Irvin Smith Jr. hit paydirt? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Irvin Smith Jr. score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +187 (Bet $10 to win $18.70 if he scores a TD)

Smith has put up an 83-yard campaign thus far (16.6 yards per game), with one touchdown, hauling in 13 balls on 19 targets.

Smith, in five games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Irvin Smith Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 5 3 17 0 Week 2 Ravens 4 2 10 0 Week 6 Seahawks 2 1 5 0 Week 8 @49ers 4 4 25 0 Week 9 Bills 4 3 26 1

