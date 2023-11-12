Irvin Smith Jr. will be up against the ninth-worst passing defense in the league when his Cincinnati Bengals take on the Houston Texans in Week 10, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Smith has caught 13 passes on 19 targets for 83 yards and one score, averaging 16.6 yards per game so far this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Smith and the Bengals with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Smith vs. the Texans

Smith vs the Texans (since 2021): No games

No games No player has collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Houston in the 2023 season.

The Texans have conceded a TD pass to six opposing players this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Houston on the season.

The 238 passing yards the Texans give up per game makes them the 24th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Texans' defense ranks second in the NFL with seven passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Watch Bengals vs Texans on Fubo!

Bengals Player Previews

Irvin Smith Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Smith with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Smith Receiving Insights

Smith, in two of five games this year, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Smith has received 6.1% of his team's 309 passing attempts this season (19 targets).

He has picked up 4.4 yards per target (83 yards on 19 targets).

Smith has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has scored one of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (6.7%).

Smith has been targeted five times in the red zone (12.2% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bills 11/5/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 4 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/15/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.