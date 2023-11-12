Will Chigoziem Okonkwo score a touchdown when the Tennessee Titans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come together in Week 10 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Chigoziem Okonkwo score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Okonkwo has 24 catches (on 35 targets) for 173 yards, averaging 21.6 yards per game.

Okonkwo does not have a TD reception this season in eight games.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 2 Chargers 4 4 35 0 Week 3 @Browns 4 3 7 0 Week 4 Bengals 3 3 29 0 Week 5 @Colts 9 5 33 0 Week 6 Ravens 4 2 18 0 Week 8 Falcons 5 4 23 0 Week 9 @Steelers 4 3 28 0

