Will Charlie Jones Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Charlie Jones was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Cincinnati Bengals match up with the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. If you're looking for Jones' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Charlie Jones Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Thumb
- The Bengals have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Tee Higgins (LP/hamstring): 27 Rec; 328 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Ja'Marr Chase (DNP/back): 64 Rec; 697 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs
Week 10 Injury Reports
Bengals vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Jones 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|2
|1
|6
|7
|0
|6.0
Jones Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|Rams
|2
|1
|6
|0
