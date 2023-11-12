The Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) take a four-game winning streak into their contest with the Houston Texans on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6 points. An over/under of 47 points has been set for the contest.

In this week's NFL action, the Bengals take on the Texans. For those who intend to make some in-game bets, we have all of the information you need to know about these two squads.

Bengals vs. Texans Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Bengals have led three times, have been losing two times, and have been tied three times.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 6.0 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 4.3 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Texans have been winning after the first quarter in two games, have been behind after the first quarter in four games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games .

2nd Quarter

In eight games this year, the Bengals have been outscored in the second quarter five times and outscored their opponent three times.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 2.9 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 9.3 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Texans have won the second quarter in six games, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in two games.

3rd Quarter

The Bengals have won the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in three games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Cincinnati is averaging 3.8 points in the third quarter (17th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 3.5 points on average in the third quarter (10th-ranked) on defense.

Out of eight games this season, the Texans have won the third quarter two times, lost four times, and tied two times.

4th Quarter

The Bengals have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games this season, lost that quarter in three games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 5.0 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.0 points on average in that quarter.

So far this season, the Texans have won the fourth quarter in four games, lost that quarter in two games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

Bengals vs. Texans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Bengals have been winning three times, have trailed four times, and have been knotted up one time.

Through eight games this season, the Texans have had the lead after the first half five times and have been losing after the first half three times.

2nd Half

The Bengals have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games this season (3-0 in those contests), lost the second half in three games (1-2), and they've tied in the second half in two games (1-1).

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 8.8 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is allowing 8.5 points on average in the second half.

This season, the Texans have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games, been outscored in the second half in four games, and tied in the second half in one game.

