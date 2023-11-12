Bellarmine vs. UCLA Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 12
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game at Pauley Pavilion has the UCLA Bruins (2-0) matching up with the Bellarmine Knights (0-1) at 5:00 PM ET (on November 12). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 85-59 victory as our model heavily favors UCLA.
The Knights are coming off of an 81-65 loss to San Jose State in their last outing on Thursday.
Bellarmine vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Bellarmine vs. UCLA Score Prediction
- Prediction: UCLA 85, Bellarmine 59
Bellarmine Performance Insights (2022-23)
- The Knights averaged 60.6 points per game last season (265th in college basketball) while giving up 68.2 per contest (275th in college basketball). They had a -236 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 7.6 points per game.
- Bellarmine scored more in conference play (63.1 points per game) than overall (60.6).
- At home, the Knights averaged 63.1 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 57.7.
- In 2022-23, Bellarmine conceded 12.6 fewer points per game at home (62.3) than on the road (74.9).
