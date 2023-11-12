The Indiana Pacers (6-3) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (7-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 as 6.5-point underdogs. The 76ers have won seven games in a row.

Pacers vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH and BSIN

NBCS-PH and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Pacers vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 124 - Pacers 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (- 6.5)

76ers (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: 76ers (-10.7)

76ers (-10.7) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Under (237.5) Computer Predicted Total: 236.8

The 76ers sport a 7-1-0 ATS record this season compared to the 6-3-0 mark of the Pacers.

Philadelphia covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 80% of the time. That's more often than Indiana covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to going over the point total in 2023-24, Indiana and its opponents are more successful (88.9% of the time) than Philadelphia and its opponents (50%).

The 76ers have a 1.000 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (6-0) this season while the Pacers have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-1).

Pacers Performance Insights

Offensively, the Pacers are the best team in the league (126 points per game). But defensively they are fifth-worst (121.6 points conceded per game).

On the glass, Indiana is 21st in the league in rebounds (43.1 per game). It is 14th in rebounds allowed (44.1 per game).

With 30.7 assists per game, the Pacers are best in the NBA.

In terms of turnovers, Indiana is fifth-best in the league in committing them (12.6 per game). It is 25th in forcing them (12.9 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Pacers are third-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game at 15.8. And they are second-best in 3-point percentage at 38.7%.

