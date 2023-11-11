Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The matchups in a Saturday college basketball slate that shouldn't be missed include the Illinois Fighting Illini squaring off against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Al McGuire Center.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Marquette Golden Eagles
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Al McGuire Center
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
How to Watch Illinois vs. Marquette
- TV: FloHoops
