The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-4) will face off against a fellow CUSA opponent, the New Mexico State Aggies (7-3) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. The Hilltoppers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 56.5 points.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Western Kentucky vs. New Mexico State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Western Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Western Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Kentucky Moneyline New Mexico State Moneyline BetMGM Western Kentucky (-4.5) 56.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Western Kentucky (-4.5) 56.5 -210 +172 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Western Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends

Western Kentucky has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hilltoppers have covered the spread three times this season (3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

New Mexico State has compiled a 5-2-1 record against the spread this year.

The Aggies have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

