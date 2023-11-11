The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-4) and the New Mexico State Aggies (7-3) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in a battle of CUSA opponents.

On offense, Western Kentucky ranks 59th in the FBS with 28.9 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 84th in points allowed (456.1 points allowed per contest). New Mexico State ranks 41st with 424.6 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 64th with 370.3 total yards allowed per game on defense.

Read on below for all the details on how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Western Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Western Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Key Statistics

Western Kentucky New Mexico State 382.6 (79th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 424.6 (16th) 456.1 (125th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.3 (90th) 111.8 (113th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.1 (15th) 270.8 (36th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 221.5 (76th) 11 (42nd) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (22nd) 19 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (118th)

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has 2,375 pass yards for Western Kentucky, completing 59.9% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 96 rushing yards (10.7 ypg) on 33 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Elijah Young has racked up 326 yards on 59 carries while finding paydirt three times as a runner.

Markese Stepp has been handed the ball 50 times this year and racked up 236 yards (26.2 per game) with two touchdowns.

Malachi Corley's 662 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 82 times and has registered 53 receptions and eight touchdowns.

Easton Messer has caught 27 passes for 335 yards (37.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Dalvin Smith's 28 receptions are good enough for 257 yards and two touchdowns.

New Mexico State Stats Leaders

Diego Pavia has been a dual threat for New Mexico State this season. He has 2,116 passing yards (211.6 per game) while completing 59.8% of his passes. He's thrown 17 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 670 yards (67.0 ypg) on 117 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Ahmonte Watkins has run for 527 yards across 46 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Jonathan Brady has collected 26 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 458 (45.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 38 times and has three touchdowns.

Trent Hudson has put together a 322-yard season so far with six touchdowns. He's caught 17 passes on 34 targets.

Eli Stowers' 24 receptions (on 31 targets) have netted him 271 yards (27.1 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed Western Kentucky or New Mexico State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.