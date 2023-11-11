Western Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 11
Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 11, when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and New Mexico State Aggies match up at 3:30 PM? Our projection model believes in the Hilltoppers. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Western Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Western Kentucky (-4.5)
|Under (54)
|Western Kentucky 29, New Mexico State 20
Week 11 CUSA Predictions
- Sam Houston vs Louisiana Tech
- Old Dominion vs Liberty
- Florida International vs Middle Tennessee
Western Kentucky Betting Info (2023)
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Hilltoppers a 66.7% chance to win.
- The Hilltoppers have four wins in eight games against the spread this year.
- In games they were favored in by 4.5 points or more so far this season, the Western Kentucky has gone 3-2 against the spread.
- This season, three of the Hilltoppers' eight games have gone over the point total.
- Western Kentucky games have had an average of 61.3 points this season, 7.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
New Mexico State Betting Info (2023)
- The Aggies have a 37.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Aggies' ATS record is 5-2-1 this season.
- New Mexico State is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or greater this year.
- In theAggies' eight games with a set total, two have hit the over (25%).
- The average point total for the New Mexico State this season is 2.1 points less than this game's over/under.
Hilltoppers vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Western Kentucky
|28.9
|27.7
|38.3
|24.5
|21.4
|30.2
|New Mexico State
|27.8
|20.0
|32.4
|19.8
|23.2
|20.2
