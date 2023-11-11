Seeking info on how to watch all of the Week 11 college football action? Below, we highlight how you can catch all four games involving teams from the SoCon.

SoCon Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV VMI Keydets at Furman Paladins 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Western Carolina Catamounts 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Wofford Terriers at Citadel Bulldogs 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Samford Bulldogs at Mercer Bears 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

