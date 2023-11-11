Week 11 of the college football slate includes six games with Big Ten teams in action. Read on to get up-to-date results and the top performers.

Jump to Matchup:

Indiana vs. Illinois | Maryland vs. Nebraska | Michigan vs. Penn State

Week 11 Big Ten Results

Illinois 48 Indiana 45

  • Pregame Favorite: Illinois (-6.5)
  • Pregame Total: 44

Illinois Leaders

  • Passing: John Paddock (24-for-36, 507 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Reggie Love III (24 ATT, 140 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Isaiah Williams (15 TAR, 9 REC, 200 YDS, 2 TDs)

Indiana Leaders

  • Passing: Brendan Sorsby (22-for-33, 289 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Trent Howland (13 ATT, 72 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Donaven McCulley (12 TAR, 11 REC, 137 YDS, 2 TDs)

Team Stat Comparison

IllinoisIndiana
662Total Yards451
507Passing Yards289
155Rushing Yards162
1Turnovers2

Maryland 13 Nebraska 10

  • Pregame Favorite: Maryland (-2.5)
  • Pregame Total: 42.5

Maryland Leaders

  • Passing: Taulia Tagovailoa (27-for-40, 283 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Roman Hemby (16 ATT, 74 YDS)
  • Receiving: Jeshaun Jones (7 TAR, 5 REC, 86 YDS)

Nebraska Leaders

  • Passing: Jeff Sims (8-for-13, 62 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Emmett Johnson (17 ATT, 84 YDS)
  • Receiving: Billy Kemp IV (2 TAR, 2 REC, 30 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

NebraskaMaryland
269Total Yards384
86Passing Yards283
183Rushing Yards101
5Turnovers3

Michigan 24 Penn State 15

  • Pregame Favorite: Michigan (-5.5)
  • Pregame Total: 45.5

Michigan Leaders

  • Passing: J.J. McCarthy (7-for-8, 60 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Blake Corum (26 ATT, 145 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Cornelius Johnson (2 TAR, 2 REC, 24 YDS)

Penn State Leaders

  • Passing: Drew Allar (10-for-22, 70 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Kaytron Allen (12 ATT, 72 YDS)
  • Receiving: Tyler Warren (4 TAR, 2 REC, 25 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Penn StateMichigan
238Total Yards287
74Passing Yards60
164Rushing Yards227
1Turnovers0

Upcoming Week 11 Big Ten Games

Michigan State Spartans at No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Ohio Stadium
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Ohio State (-32.5)

