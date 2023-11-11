Week 11 of the college football schedule includes seven games with Big 12 teams in action. Keep reading to get up-to-date key players and results.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas

Week 11 Big 12 Results

Texas Tech 16 Kansas 13

  • Pregame Favorite: Kansas (-4)
  • Pregame Total: 62.5

Texas Tech Leaders

  • Passing: Behren Morton (19-for-25, 176 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Tahj Brooks (33 ATT, 133 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Jerand Bradley (4 TAR, 4 REC, 91 YDS)

Kansas Leaders

  • Passing: Cole Ballard (9-for-20, 124 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Devin Neal (19 ATT, 137 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Lawrence Arnold (3 TAR, 2 REC, 44 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

KansasTexas Tech
344Total Yards312
137Passing Yards176
207Rushing Yards136
1Turnovers1

Upcoming Week 11 Big 12 Games

Cincinnati Bearcats at Houston Cougars

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Houston (-3)

West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Oklahoma (-12.5)

No. 7 Texas Longhorns at TCU Horned Frogs

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Texas (-12.5)

Iowa State Cyclones at BYU Cougars

  • Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Iowa State (-7.5)

