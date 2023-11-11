Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Todd County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Todd County, Kentucky, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Todd County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Todd County Central High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 10
- Location: Elkton, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
