Player prop betting options for Filip Forsberg, Nick Schmaltz and others are available in the Nashville Predators-Arizona Coyotes matchup at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Predators vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators vs. Coyotes Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Forsberg is one of Nashville's top contributors (14 total points), having collected four goals and 10 assists.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Nov. 9 2 0 2 3 at Flames Nov. 7 0 0 0 1 at Oilers Nov. 4 1 2 3 4 at Kraken Nov. 2 0 1 1 5 at Canucks Oct. 31 0 1 1 0

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

Ryan O'Reilly has 11 points (0.8 per game), scoring seven goals and adding four assists.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Nov. 9 0 0 0 3 at Flames Nov. 7 0 0 0 2 at Oilers Nov. 4 3 1 4 3 at Kraken Nov. 2 0 0 0 0 at Canucks Oct. 31 0 1 1 3

Thomas Novak Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Thomas Novak has six goals and four assists for Nashville.

Novak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Nov. 9 0 0 0 1 at Flames Nov. 7 0 1 1 2 at Oilers Nov. 4 1 1 2 2 at Kraken Nov. 2 1 0 1 5 at Canucks Oct. 31 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

Schmaltz has scored four goals (0.3 per game) and collected nine assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the Arizona offense with 13 total points (one per game). He averages 2.5 shots per game, shooting 12.5%.

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Nov. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken Nov. 7 0 2 2 2 vs. Jets Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 2 2 0 2 5 at Ducks Nov. 1 0 0 0 4

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

Clayton Keller has helped lead the offense for Arizona this season with five goals and seven assists.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Nov. 9 0 1 1 1 vs. Kraken Nov. 7 1 1 2 1 vs. Jets Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 2 0 1 1 6 at Ducks Nov. 1 0 0 0 6

