The Illinois State Redbirds (5-4) face a fellow MVFC opponent when they visit the Murray State Racers (2-7) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Hancock Stadium.

Illinois State has the 31st-ranked defense this year (21.8 points allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking 20th-best with 32.9 points per game. Murray State has been unproductive on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 23rd-worst in points (17.7 per game) and 18th-worst in points surrendered (33.9 per game).

Keep reading to find out the details on how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Murray State vs. Illinois State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Normal, Illinois

Normal, Illinois Venue: Hancock Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Murray State vs. Illinois State Key Statistics

Murray State Illinois State 295.3 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421.3 (22nd) 426.8 (110th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.3 (48th) 122.8 (86th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178 (25th) 172.6 (93rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 243.3 (31st) 6 (124th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Murray State Stats Leaders

DJ Williams has compiled 1,400 yards (155.6 per game) while completing 56.1% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 161 yards .

The team's top rusher, Cortezz Jones, has carried the ball 69 times for 316 yards (35.1 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jawaun Northington has been given 56 carries and totaled 237 yards with one touchdown.

Cole Rusk has racked up 369 receiving yards on 29 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Michael Fox has 23 receptions (on 17 targets) for a total of 290 yards (32.2 yards per game) this year.

Taylor Shields has racked up 246 reciving yards (27.3 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

Illinois State Stats Leaders

Zack Annexstad has 2,111 pass yards for Illinois State, completing 69.7% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 149 rushing yards (16.6 ypg) on 39 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Mason Blakemore, has carried the ball 109 times for 713 yards (79.2 per game), scoring eight times.

Cole Mueller has been handed the ball 76 times this year and racked up 298 yards (33.1 per game) with four touchdowns.

Daniel Sobkowicz's leads his squad with 828 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 61 receptions (out of 68 targets) and scored nine touchdowns.

Cam Grandy has caught 53 passes for 529 yards (58.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Eddie Kasper's 42 catches have turned into 347 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Illinois State or Murray State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.