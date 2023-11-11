The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) are 10.5-point favorites when they visit the Kentucky Wildcats (6-3) in an SEC matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kroger Field. The point total is 47.

Alabama is averaging 382.2 yards per game on offense, which ranks 72nd in the FBS. Defensively, the Crimson Tide rank 26th, surrendering 325.4 yards per game. In terms of total offense, Kentucky ranks 93rd in the FBS (353.4 total yards per game) and 43rd on the other side of the ball (347.2 total yards allowed per contest).

Kentucky vs. Alabama Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Venue: Kroger Field

TV Channel: ESPN

Alabama vs Kentucky Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Alabama -10.5 -115 -105 47 -110 -110 -450 +340

Kentucky Recent Performance

The Wildcats are really playing poorly right now offensively, accumulating 338 yards per game in their past three games (-72-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 343.7 (59th-ranked).

The Wildcats are -4-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (24 per game) and 18th-worst in points allowed (24.7).

Kentucky is gaining 217.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (13th-worst in the country), and giving up 195.7 (92nd).

The Wildcats are gaining 120.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-42-worst in college football), and allowing 148 per game (fifth-worst).

The Wildcats have one win against the spread, and are 3-0 overall, in their past three contests.

In Kentucky's past three contests, it has hit the over twice.

Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Kentucky has a 5-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Wildcats have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

The teams have hit the over in six of Kentucky's nine games with a set total.

Kentucky has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

Kentucky has a record of when it is set as an underdog of +340 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has put up 1,905 passing yards, or 211.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57% of his passes and has thrown 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Re'Mahn Davis is his team's leading rusher with 148 carries for 903 yards, or 100.3 per game. He's found the end zone nine times on the ground, as well. Davis has also chipped in with 19 catches for 227 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Jutahn McClain has totaled 138 yards on 26 carries with one touchdown.

Tayvion Robinson paces his team with 462 receiving yards on 31 catches with three touchdowns.

Dane Key has caught 28 passes and compiled 431 receiving yards (47.9 per game) with four touchdowns.

Barion Brown has racked up 358 reciving yards (39.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Trevin Wallace leads the team with 4.5 sacks, and also has five TFL, 43 tackles, and one interception.

Kentucky's top-tackler, D'Eryk Jackson, has 54 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and two interceptions this year.

Maxwell Hairston leads the team with five interceptions, while also putting up 47 tackles, one TFL, and five passes defended.

