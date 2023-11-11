Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 11, when the Iowa State Cyclones and BYU Cougars square off at 10:15 PM? Our projection system believes in the Cyclones. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Iowa State vs. BYU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction BYU (+7.5) Over (40.5) Iowa State 26, BYU 21

Week 11 Predictions

Iowa State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cyclones have an implied win probability of 75.0%.

The Cyclones are 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

This year, three of the Cyclones' eight games have gone over the point total.

The total for this game is 40.5, 4.4 points fewer than the average total in Iowa State games thus far this season.

BYU Betting Info (2023)

The Cougars have a 28.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cougars' ATS record is 3-4-0 this season.

BYU is 1-3 against the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season.

Four of the Cougars' seven games with a set total have hit the over (57.1%).

The average point total for BYU this season is 9.8 points higher than this game's over/under.

Cyclones vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Iowa State 23.6 20.7 25 19.6 21.8 22 BYU 22.9 26.9 29.3 14.3 17.8 37

