Houston vs. Cincinnati Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 11
In the game between the Houston Cougars and Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday, November 11 at 7:00 PM, our projection system expects the Cougars to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Houston vs. Cincinnati Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Houston (-2.5)
|Toss Up (53.5)
|Houston 33, Cincinnati 20
Houston Betting Info (2023)
- The Cougars have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this game.
- The Cougars have four wins in eight games against the spread this year.
- Houston has not covered the spread when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites (0-1).
- This year, three of the Cougars' eight games have gone over the point total.
- The point total average for Houston games this season is 57.0, 3.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Cincinnati Betting Info (2023)
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 46.5% chance of a victory for the Bearcats.
- The Bearcats have covered the spread twice in eight opportunities this year.
- Cincinnati has a 1-2 record against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season.
- In the Bearcats' eight games with a set total, five have hit the over (62.5%).
- Cincinnati games this year have averaged a total of 51.7 points, 1.8 fewer than the point total in this matchup.
Cougars vs. Bearcats 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Houston
|25.2
|31.6
|26.6
|25.4
|23.5
|39.3
|Cincinnati
|25.3
|28.3
|26.8
|25.7
|22.3
|33.7
