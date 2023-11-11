Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Fayette County, Kentucky, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fayette County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
John Hardin High School at Henry Clay High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on November 11
- Location: Paris, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lafayette High School at Scott County High School
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Paris, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.