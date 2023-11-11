Based on our computer projections, the Central Arkansas Bears will take down the Eastern Kentucky Colonels when the two teams play at First Security Field at Estes Stadium on Saturday, November 11, which kicks off at 5:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Central Arkansas Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Central Arkansas (-10.9) 61.7 Central Arkansas 36, Eastern Kentucky 25

Week 11 UAC Predictions

Eastern Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The Colonels is 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Colonels have gone over in three of their four games with a set total (75%).

Central Arkansas Betting Info (2022)

The Bears put together a 6-5-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, six of Bears games hit the over.

Colonels vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Central Arkansas 34.1 23.9 41.4 19.6 25 29.3 Eastern Kentucky 29.3 34.9 34 33.3 25.6 36.2

