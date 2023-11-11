Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Daviess County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Daviess County, Kentucky, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Daviess County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Owensboro High School at duPont Manual High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.