Cal vs. Washington State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The California Golden Bears (3-6) will face off against their Pac-12-rival, the Washington State Cougars (4-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at California Memorial Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Golden Bears favored by 1.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 59.5 points.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Cal vs. Washington State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Cal vs. Washington State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Berkeley, California
- Venue: California Memorial Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cal vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cal Moneyline
|Washington State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cal (-1.5)
|59.5
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Cal (-1.5)
|58.5
|-118
|-102
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
- Ohio vs Buffalo
- Northwestern vs Wisconsin
- Texas Tech vs Kansas
- Utah vs Washington
- Eastern Michigan vs Toledo
- Alabama vs Kentucky
- Wyoming vs UNLV
- Cincinnati vs Houston
- Georgia Tech vs Clemson
- Tennessee vs Missouri
- Tulsa vs Tulane
- Texas vs TCU
- Iowa State vs BYU
- Michigan State vs Ohio State
- North Texas vs SMU
- Ole Miss vs Georgia
- Minnesota vs Purdue
- Mississippi State vs Texas A&M
- Virginia vs Louisville
- USC vs Oregon
- Miami (FL) vs Florida State
- West Virginia vs Oklahoma
- Michigan vs Penn State
- Oklahoma State vs UCF
- New Mexico vs Boise State
Cal vs. Washington State Betting Trends
- Cal has covered three times in eight chances against the spread this season.
- The Golden Bears have covered the spread once when favored by 1.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Washington State has covered four times in eight games with a spread this year.
- When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year, the Cougars have an ATS record of 3-1.
Cal & Washington State 2023 Futures Odds
|Cal
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|Washington State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.