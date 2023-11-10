In one of the two matchups on the Super Lig slate today, Antalyaspor and MKE Ankaragucu take the pitch at Eryaman Stadyumu.

There is coverage available for all the action in Super Lig today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Super Lig Streaming Live Today

Watch MKE Ankaragucu vs Antalyaspor

Antalyaspor is on the road to face MKE Ankaragucu at Eryaman Stadyumu in Ankara.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Favorite: MKE Ankaragucu (+145)

MKE Ankaragucu (+145) Underdog: Antalyaspor (+190)

Antalyaspor (+190) Draw: (+235)

Watch Trabzonspor vs Konyaspor

Konyaspor travels to take on Trabzonspor at Medical Park Arena in Trabzon.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Trabzonspor (-160)

Trabzonspor (-160) Underdog: Konyaspor (+425)

Konyaspor (+425) Draw: (+300)

