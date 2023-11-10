If you live in Simpson County, Kentucky and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

    • Simpson County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    Franklin-Simpson High School at Union County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Morganfield, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

