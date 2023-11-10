Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Simpson County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Simpson County, Kentucky and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Simpson County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Franklin-Simpson High School at Union County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Morganfield, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.