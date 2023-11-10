The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-1) face the Murray State Racers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at CFSB Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Murray State vs. Tennessee Tech matchup.

Murray State vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Murray State vs. Tennessee Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Murray State Moneyline Tennessee Tech Moneyline BetMGM Murray State (-15.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Murray State (-15.5) 143.5 -2500 +1040 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Murray State vs. Tennessee Tech Betting Trends (2022-23)

Murray State won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times in Racers games.

Tennessee Tech covered 16 times in 28 matchups with a spread last season.

Golden Eagles games hit the over 19 out of 28 times last season.

