The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-1) face the Murray State Racers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at CFSB Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Murray State vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Murray State Stats Insights

The Racers made 44.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles allowed to their opponents (43.8%).

Murray State had a 12-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.8% from the field.

The Racers were the 220th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Eagles finished 171st.

Last year, the 70.4 points per game the Racers put up were only 3.0 fewer points than the Golden Eagles allowed (73.4).

When Murray State put up more than 73.4 points last season, it went 12-0.

Murray State Home & Away Comparison

Murray State put up 73.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 65.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.7 points per contest.

At home, the Racers allowed 10.0 fewer points per game (67.8) than in away games (77.8).

In terms of three-pointers, Murray State performed worse in home games last season, draining 5.8 treys per game with a 33.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 per game with a 34.1% percentage in road games.

Murray State Upcoming Schedule