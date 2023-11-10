Friday's game between the Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) and Murray State Racers (0-0) squaring off at Bud Walton Arena has a projected final score of 77-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Arkansas, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 11:30 AM ET on November 10.

The Racers finished 15-16 over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Murray State vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Murray State vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 77, Murray State 59

Murray State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Racers had a +93 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by three points per game. They put up 68.9 points per game to rank 101st in college basketball and allowed 65.9 per outing to rank 222nd in college basketball.

In conference play, Murray State scored fewer points (68.1 per game) than it did overall (68.9) in 2022-23.

At home, the Racers scored 70.4 points per game last season, 4.5 more than they averaged away (65.9).

Murray State allowed 65 points per game at home last season, and 67.5 on the road.

