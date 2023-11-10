The Morehead State Eagles (1-1) face the Purdue Boilermakers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Mackey Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via B1G+.

Morehead State vs. Purdue Game Information

Morehead State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Alex Gross: 12 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 2 BLK
  • Mark Freeman: 15 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Drew Thelwell: 11.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jake Wolfe: 9.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Branden Maughmer: 7.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Purdue Top Players (2022-23)

  • Zach Edey: 22.3 PTS, 12.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • Braden Smith: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Fletcher Loyer: 11 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Caleb Furst: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ethan Morton: 3.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Morehead State vs. Purdue Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Purdue Rank Purdue AVG Morehead State AVG Morehead State Rank
152nd 72.7 Points Scored 69.8 216th
21st 62.7 Points Allowed 66.6 72nd
11th 36.2 Rebounds 32.4 134th
16th 11 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st
237th 6.8 3pt Made 7.5 166th
29th 15.5 Assists 13.7 128th
51st 10.6 Turnovers 10.9 84th

