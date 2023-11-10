Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Metcalfe County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school football games in Metcalfe County, Kentucky this week? We have what you need here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Metcalfe County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Metcalfe County High School at Green County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Greensburg, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.