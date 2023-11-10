Louisville vs. Chattanooga November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Louisville Cardinals (1-0) will face the Chattanooga Mocs (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network Extra.
Louisville vs. Chattanooga Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Louisville (-3.5)
- Total: 150.5
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Louisville Top Players (2022-23)
- El Ellis: 17.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jae'Lyn Withers: 8.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mike James: 10.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- JJ Traynor: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: 6.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
Chattanooga Top Players (2022-23)
- Jake Stephens: 22 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Jamal Johnson: 13.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dalvin White: 9.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- A.J. Caldwell: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Demetrius Davis: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Louisville vs. Chattanooga Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Louisville Rank
|Louisville AVG
|Chattanooga AVG
|Chattanooga Rank
|340th
|63.9
|Points Scored
|77.2
|52nd
|324th
|75.8
|Points Allowed
|72.1
|240th
|288th
|29.8
|Rebounds
|33.3
|86th
|256th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|215th
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|11.4
|1st
|361st
|9.3
|Assists
|15.3
|35th
|327th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|11.1
|104th
