The Louisville Cardinals (1-0) will face the Chattanooga Mocs (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network Extra.

Louisville vs. Chattanooga Game Information

Louisville Top Players (2022-23)

  • El Ellis: 17.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jae'Lyn Withers: 8.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Mike James: 10.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • JJ Traynor: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: 6.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Chattanooga Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jake Stephens: 22 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • Jamal Johnson: 13.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dalvin White: 9.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • A.J. Caldwell: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Demetrius Davis: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Louisville vs. Chattanooga Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Louisville Rank Louisville AVG Chattanooga AVG Chattanooga Rank
340th 63.9 Points Scored 77.2 52nd
324th 75.8 Points Allowed 72.1 240th
288th 29.8 Rebounds 33.3 86th
256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 8.1 215th
288th 6.3 3pt Made 11.4 1st
361st 9.3 Assists 15.3 35th
327th 13.8 Turnovers 11.1 104th

