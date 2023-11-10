The Chattanooga Mocs (1-0) face the Louisville Cardinals (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Louisville vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network Extra

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Louisville Stats Insights

Last season, the Cardinals had a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% lower than the 42.3% of shots the Mocs' opponents made.

Louisville went 3-13 when it shot higher than 42.3% from the field.

The Mocs ranked 86th in rebounding in college basketball, the Cardinals finished 288th.

Last year, the 63.9 points per game the Cardinals scored were 8.2 fewer points than the Mocs allowed (72.1).

When Louisville totaled more than 72.1 points last season, it went 2-2.

Louisville Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Louisville performed better at home last year, averaging 66.0 points per game, compared to 64.4 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively the Cardinals played better in home games last year, ceding 71.9 points per game, compared to 81.1 away from home.

Louisville drained 6.5 treys per game with a 31.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 5.6% points worse than it averaged on the road (6.9, 37.3%).

Louisville Upcoming Schedule